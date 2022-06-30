Four Migrants Die in Car Crash After High-Speed Chase With Border Patrol, Cops Say

Read it at KHOU 11
Just days after 53 migrants died in Texas in a human smuggling operation, the state’s Department of Public Safety announced that it is investigating another fatal smuggling incident. As was reported by KHOU11, DPS said that four people died and three others were injured after a car crashed into an 18-wheeler truck in Encinal, Texas. A lieutenant with the department specified in a tweet that two of the injured individuals are currently in critical condition and that officials have airlifted the driver from the scene. According to DPS, the smugglers were engaged in a high-speed chase with Border Patrol when the crash occurred and killed the four individuals.