U.S. News

Four Migrants Escape ICE Facility in Embarrassing Security Fiasco

GIVEN THE SLIP

DHS announced that a search is underway to “find these escapees.”

Emell Derra Adolphus
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2025/05/13: Police stand guard as faith groups continue to protest at the entrance to the ICE Delaney Hall Detention Center in New Jersey, calling for immigration reform and the release of detainees. The detention center came into sharp criticism after the arrest of City of Newark Mayor Ras Baraka earlier this month. (Photo by Michael Nigro/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Pacific Press/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Ge

Four migrants swept up in ICE’s illegal immigration raids have escaped from the agency’s Delaney Hall detention center in Newark, New Jersey.

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed in a statement that “partners have been brought in to find these escapees,” the Washington Post reported.

According to reports, the detainees broke through a wall to escape the 1,000-bed facility, which opened May 1 and is operated by the GEO Group under a $1 billion, 15-year contract with ICE, the Associated Press reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.
U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. Luke Johnson/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

The names and identities of the escaped detainees were not disclosed.

Since opening May 1, Delaney Hall has become a political hot spot and the scene of several clashes between immigration demonstrators and ICE Barbie Kristi Noem’s masked goons.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2025/05/13: Faith groups continue to protest at the entrance to the ICE Delaney Hall Detention Center in New Jersey, calling for immigration reform and the release of detainees. The detention center came into sharp criticism after the arrest of City of Newark Mayor Ras Baraka earlier this month. (Photo by Michael Nigro/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Faith groups protest the ICE Delaney Hall Detention Center in Newark, New Jersey. Pacific Press/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Ge

A commotion erupted outside the center on Thursday as protestors clashed with law enforcement officers, the Washington Post reported.

In another clash, Democratic Newark Mayor Ras Baraka was arrested outside the center as he attempted to enter the facility with several Congress members for a welfare check and tour.

His administration sued GEO in an attempt to stall the center’s opening to no avail.

In an interview with CNN, Baraka called his arrest “targeted.”

“After they told us to leave, we left and they began to try to arrest me,” Baraka said. “I shouldn’t say us. They targeted me and came after me specifically and arrested me.”

Yet Baraka told CNN that he would “do it again.”

“I have a right to go to those facilities as the mayor of the city,” he said. “And it is not federal property. It is, in fact, private property. GEO is privately owned.”

Emell Derra Adolphus

Emell Derra Adolphus

News Reporter

JunkMell

emell.adolphus@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now