Four Migrants Escape ICE Facility in Embarrassing Security Fiasco

Four migrants swept up in ICE’s illegal immigration raids have escaped from the agency’s Delaney Hall detention center in Newark, New Jersey.

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed in a statement that “partners have been brought in to find these escapees,” the Washington Post reported.

According to reports, the detainees broke through a wall to escape the 1,000-bed facility, which opened May 1 and is operated by the GEO Group under a $1 billion, 15-year contract with ICE, the Associated Press reported.

U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. Luke Johnson/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

The names and identities of the escaped detainees were not disclosed.

Since opening May 1, Delaney Hall has become a political hot spot and the scene of several clashes between immigration demonstrators and ICE Barbie Kristi Noem’s masked goons.

Faith groups protest the ICE Delaney Hall Detention Center in Newark, New Jersey. Pacific Press/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Ge

A commotion erupted outside the center on Thursday as protestors clashed with law enforcement officers, the Washington Post reported.

In another clash, Democratic Newark Mayor Ras Baraka was arrested outside the center as he attempted to enter the facility with several Congress members for a welfare check and tour.

His administration sued GEO in an attempt to stall the center’s opening to no avail.

In an interview with CNN, Baraka called his arrest “targeted.”

“After they told us to leave, we left and they began to try to arrest me,” Baraka said. “I shouldn’t say us. They targeted me and came after me specifically and arrested me.”

Yet Baraka told CNN that he would “do it again.”