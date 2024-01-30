Four More Actors Join ‘SNL 1975’ Cast

CHEAT SHEET
    Sony Pictures has decided on four more key casting decisions for its upcoming film SNL 1975, which will dramaticize the real-life events that led up to the first episode of Saturday Night Live nearly five decades ago, Deadline reported Tuesday. Lamorne Morris is slated to play the role of Garrett Morris, Dylan O’Brien will play Dan Aykroyd, Cory Michael Smith will play Chevy Chase, and Matt Wood will play John Belushi. The film is being directed by Jason Reitman, who also wrote its screenplay alongside Gil Kenan. Deadline reports that Reitman and Kenan carried out an “extensive series of interviews” with living members who were part of the original SNL show to ensure the accuracy of the film. An approximate release date for the film has not been announced by Sony.

