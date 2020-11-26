CHEAT SHEET
Four More Teens Charged in Barbaric Beheading of Paris School Teacher Samuel Paty
Four more French teenagers have been charged over the killing of Samuel Paty—the school teacher who was beheaded after showing his students cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed during a free speech lesson. According to France 24, three of the teens were charged with complicity in the crime for allegedly pointing out the teacher to his 18-year-old killer. The fourth allegedly launched a hate campaign against Paty for his use of the cartoons. Paty’s beheading led to an eruption of anger in France and sparked President Emmanuel Macron’s controversial crackdown on Islamist extremism. The teacher was decapitated in broad daylight in front of multiple witnesses on a street in northern Paris last month.