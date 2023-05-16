Four NH Republicans Flip Endorsements From Trump to DeSantis

CHEAT SHEET
    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) delivers remarks during the New Hampshire GOP’s Amos Tuck Dinner on April 14, 2023, in Manchester, New Hampshire.

    Scott Eisen/Getty

    Nineteen days after endorsing Donald Trump, four New Hampshire representatives appear to have turned their backs on the former president in favor of Gov. Ron DeSantis. The Florida governor’s super PAC Never Back Down said Tuesday that the lawmakers—Reps. Juliet Harvey-Bolia, Brian Cole, Lisa Smart, and Debra DiSimone—made the switch and were among more than 50 New Hampshire legislators who promised to back DeSantis. Harvey-Bolia, however, can’t seem to make up her mind. “I’m endorsing both,” she told NBC News. “DeSantis has a lot of promise for the future, and Trump is great now.” The endorsements come as supporters wait for DeSantis to make his highly anticipated presidential bid. The Trump campaign did not respond to NBC News’ request for comment.

