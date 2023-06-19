CHEAT SHEET
Four People Found Shot Dead Inside Idaho House
Law enforcement in Idaho said four people were found dead inside a house after a shooting on Sunday night. According to a report, Idaho State Police said a 31-year-old man was detained after officers were called to the scene in Kellogg. The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office said a call was made at around 7:30 p.m. concerning “four people deceased from gunshot wounds.” “The suspect has been detained and there is no threat to the community,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook update. A person at the scene told 4 News Now the shooting had come after an ongoing dispute between neighbors, but police have not yet confirmed a motive for the shooting.