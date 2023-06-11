Four People Shot During Funeral Procession Outside Chicago
NO DECENCY
Four people were shot during a funeral procession in Oak Park, just outside Chicago, on Saturday, landing two people in the hospital in critical condition. The procession started Saturday afternoon along a route commonly used for funerals in Oak Park, business owners told WBBM, when suddenly shots were fired. Officials said the shooting was likely targeted, while one business owner said Saturday’s tragedy was one of numerous shootings within the month. “It was very unsettling how desensitized perhaps we become when this is the third shooting that has happened in a while, in ... about a week and a half or two weeks,” business owner Tara Gerou told WBBM. “One in front of an elementary school where my son goes to school, one right down the street just earlier this week and now what feels way too close to home.”