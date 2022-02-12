Three People Shot Outside Justin Bieber Afterparty in L.A.
POST-MUSIC MADNESS
Three people were shot early Saturday outside a party that followed a Justin Bieber concert in Los Angeles, TMZ reports. Bieber had performed a pre-Super Bowl show at the Pacific Design Center before continuing the party at The Nice Guy club, about one mile away. Around 2:45 a.m., rappers Kodak Black, Lil Baby, and Gunna stood on the corner of a street talking when a fight broke out near them. Black got involved in the fight, according to the outlet, before 10 gunshots went off, hitting three people. LAPD told The Daily Beast the three male victims are aged 19, 24, 60, and all are in stable condition. They were transported to a local hospital, while the shooters are still at large. A woman who answered Kodak Black’s lawyer’s phone said the lawyer was out of town and that “this is the first I’m hearing" about the shooting. Other afterparty attendees include Drake, Leonardo DiCaprio, Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner.