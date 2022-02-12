Kodak Black, Two Others Shot Outside Justin Bieber Afterparty in L.A.

Kodak Black and two others were shot early Saturday outside a party that followed a Justin Bieber concert in Los Angeles, according to NBC News.

Bieber had performed a pre-Super Bowl show at the Pacific Design Center before continuing the party at the club The Nice Guy, located about one mile away. Around 2:45 a.m., rappers Kodak Black, Lil Baby, and Gunna stood on the corner of N. La Cienega Blvd talking when a fight broke out near them, according to TMZ.

Black—whose legal name is Bill Kapri—got involved in the fight before 10 gunshots went off, hitting Black and two others. A fourth person was also injured, according to TMZ. Other afterparty attendees include Drake, Leonardo DiCaprio, Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner.

The Los Angeles Police Department told The Daily Beast Saturday the three male victims were ages 19, 24, and 60, and all were in stable condition, though it would not confirm a victim’s name. The shooters were still at large, according to police.

A woman who answered Black’s lawyer Bradford Cohen’s phone Saturday said Cohen was out of town and that “this is the first I’m hearing" about the shooting.