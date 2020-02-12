Four People Survive a Month Stranded in the Pacific
Four people from Papua New Guinea spent more than a month drifting in the Pacific Ocean after their small boat capsized—and they survived thanks to rainwater and coconuts they found floating in the sea, according to local news reports. Eight other members of the group were not so lucky; several of them drowned when the boat first capsized and more perished during the dangerous journey. “We could do nothing with their dead bodies, we just have to let go of them at sea,” survivor Dominic Stally was quoted as saying. “A couple have died and left behind their baby and I am the one who held onto the baby and later the baby died as well,” he said. The survivors are said to be recovering in the Solomon Islands after they were rescued by a fishing boat.