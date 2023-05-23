The Newest Four Seasons May Be Their Most Relaxing Yet

After the planning, the keeping-up-with-the-Joneses checklists, the sorting things out with work, and the disaster that is flying nowadays, the hardest thing about taking a vacation might be to actually relax once you get there. To lean into the “break” part of “take a break.” For those seeking a place that pushes you to do that, where even if you do absolutely nothing while there you’ll fill your friends with envy and recharge your batteries, the world’s newest Four Seasons–Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo–will do just that. It’s also the latest selection for The Daily Beast’s column on exciting new hotels, Room Key.

You might not be in the mood–air travel blues–but the first taste of the beauty that awaits is as you descend to the little airfield in Manzanillo. I’d just come from a whirlwind week in Mexico City of parties, work, never-ending lunches, and art shows. I was ready for a beach getaway, and the approach with the ocean on one side and the mountainous forests on the other set the stage. Unfortunately, there isn't a direct flight accessible from the U.S. to Manzanillo currently, so you’ll likely connect in Mexico City for an hour’s flight here.

Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo, Mexico

Also, don’t let the drive from the airport to the hotel being 45 minutes deter you, roughly the last 15 minutes of it are on the property itself. That’s because while the hotel sits on 3,000 acres, only 2 percent have been developed and the rest is left as raw nature. And that 2 percent includes the farm they’re building so the property is self-sustaining and agave fields for what will be their very own tequila. (It will be five years before that second dream is a reality.)

As soon as you get into the Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo grounds, you feel as though you are entering deeper into the untamed forest before turning a corner and being greeted by a beautiful view of the sea via the open lobby. The majority of the hotel complex blends into the surrounding landscape, and its first impression is of the exterior lobby, with its sharp, clean lines and natural earth tones. Materials like raw wood, warm-colored cement that blends with the sand found below at the beach, and lava rock walls are all typical in the Jalisco area. The hotel curves along a sandy beach between two rocky hills, engendering a feeling that this little slice of the world is disconnected from real life.

The Casa Terrazas Residence at Four Seasons Resort, Tamarindo. Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo, Mexico

The 157-room resort offers three main different types of rooms: cliffside rooms, beach front rooms, and nature rooms. I had the chance to stay inside one of their cliffside ocean view rooms with my own infinity pool overlooking the ocean. The rooms are configured such that the line between outside and in is blurred. The materials used are the same as the exterior and the living and bedrooms have enormous sliding doors that you’ll only reluctantly close. There are several alternatives to enjoy the view from the comfort of your luxurious suite, including a hammock over your private infinity pools, an outdoor shower, and a bathtub with an ocean view.

You'll have a few alternatives for dining, starting with Sal, which, in my opinion, has the greatest view of all the places. This restaurant is perched above the Majahua Beach, where you can eat fresh seafood and sushi while watching the waves smash right in front of you. It's also the greatest spot to watch the sunset while sipping on a cocktail. The hotel's primary dining establishment, Coyul, serves modern Mexican for breakfast and dinner and was created by Elena Reygadas who was just named the best female chef in the world and runs two of Mexico City’s most famous restaurants–Rosetta and Lardo. The third option is Nacho, where I enjoyed some of the greatest tacos I've ever eaten, which is great since that’s the spot’s sole option. However, don’t assume that’s limiting as there are a lot of options to choose from, but don't miss trying the traditional Birria tacos.

The Sal restaurant. Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo, Mexico

All of that means you can get your unique luxury fix without moving all that much. But if you’re the kind of person who still likes to “do” while on vacation, Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo offers nature hikes, small creature safaris, scuba diving, freediving, and more. One thing that’s clear after spending a few days here–it’s undoubtedly one of the hotel group’s most relaxing properties yet.