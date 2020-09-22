Four Seasons’ Tommy DeVito Dies of COVID-19 at 92
FAREWELL JERSEY BOY
Tommy DeVito of the 1960s doo-wop group Four Seasons has died from COVID-19 complications at 92, according to longtime friend and actor Alfred Nittoli. DeVito, along with bandmates Frankie Valli, Bob Gaudio and Nick Massi, helped make some of America’s chart-topping 1960s hits during a time of British dominance, including “Big Girls Don’t Cry.” Their story of growing up in New Jersey, complete with drug issues and run-ins with the mafia, inspired the 2005 Broadway hit, Jersey Boys, and was later adapted into Clint Eastwood’s 2014 film. Valli and Gaudio expressed their condolences over his death. “We send our love to his family during this most difficult time. He will be missed by all who loved him,” they said. DeVito, a native of Belleville, New Jersey, had been hospitalized recently after contracting COVID-19.