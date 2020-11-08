Four Seasons Total Landscaping Would Have ‘Proudly’ Hosted Any 2020 Candidate
NOT JUST TRUMP
The Philadelphia landscaping business where the Trump campaign launched its Waterloo on Saturday morning has spoken out, and its owners wants you to know they’re open to hosting more press conferences—and they’ll be selling T-shirts. In a Sunday Facebook post, Four Seasons Total Landscaping said as a family-owned small business, it was “honored to asked to host a press conference at our facility” and would have hosted any presidential candidate’s campaign. The post also thanked supporters and addressed its critics. “It saddens us that we have received such harsh judgement,” the business wrote. Fantasy Island, the neighboring sex shop, has had similar issues, The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. A sex shop employee said they had received several calls since Saturday asking: “Is Rudy Giuliani there?”
“We strongly believe in America and in democracy,” Four Seasons said. “We hope that our fellow Americans can join together and support all local small businesses during this time.” The business then announced it would begin selling merchandise via its website by Monday morning.