Four Shot, Including Young Girl, at Mardi Gras Parade in New Orleans
POMP AND CATASTROPHE
At least four people were shot along the route of a Mardi Gras parade Sunday night, New Orleans police said, including one young girl. One person was detained immediately following the shooting, though it is unclear their connection to the incident. The Krewe of Bacchus parade, a beloved annual Mardi Gras tradition, was temporarily halted as police canvassed the area. A woman was also among the injured, though police did not disclose any further information on the remaining two victims. All four were transported to a local hospital in unknown condition. Photos of the crime scene show trash and debris strewn across the street and on either sidewalk, the remnants of a mad dash to safety as shots rang out. The parade eventually started moving again, though with significantly fewer onlookers.