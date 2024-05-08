This Mushroom-Infused Coffee Gives You a Caffeine Kick Without the Shakes
NO JITTERS, MORE FOCUS?
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
My favorite part of waking up is knowing that my morning cup of coffee is waiting for me. It may sound dramatic, but for many of us, coffee is the most important step of our morning routine—one part joy and one part pure necessity. While I typically buy beans from my local coffee shop, since discovering Four Sigmatic Coffee, I’m afraid I’ve taken my business elsewhere. Both brands’ coffee is delicious and robust in flavor, but Four Sigmatic’s adaptogenic and mushroom-infused blends seem to reduce any side effects I usually get when drinking caffeine: shakiness, anxiety, and upset stomach.
Four Sigmatic Think Functional Mushroom Coffee
Not only is Four Sigmatic coffee certified USDA organic and non-toxic, but it’s also boosted with antioxidants and adaptogens like Lion’s Mane and Chaga Mushrooms. These powerful mushrooms work to increase energy, enhance mental focus, and provide long-term mood-elevating effects without a crash or jitteriness. Most importantly, though, Four Sigmatic’s blends give you the benefits of functional mushrooms without impacting the flavor—unlike other mushroom coffees I’ve tried in the past that tasted like actual dirt. In fact, Four Sigmatic Organic Think Coffee has some of the best flavors in coffee I’ve tasted yet, with dark chocolate notes in its dark roast. Four Sigmatic guarantees you will see increased focus within seven days, or they’ll give you your money back, so if you’re looking for a side-effect-free java experience, there’s no risk in giving it a try.
