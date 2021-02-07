Four Skiers Killed in One of Utah’s Deadliest Avalanches
Eight skiers were swept up by an avalanche in Utah on Saturday, but only four managed to make it out alive, authorities say. Police got the first distress call about the tragedy in Mill Creek Canyon at about 11:40 a.m., Unified Police Sgt. Melody Cutler told The Salt Lake Tribune. Four members of the group, all of whom were described as experienced skiers in their 20s and 30s, managed to dig themselves out, but four others were killed. The survivors were able to pull the victims out of the snow but due to the high risk of further avalanches in the area, the bodies may not be recovered until Sunday. The survivors suffered minor injuries. “This is a terrible tragedy and our prayers go out to the victims and families involved,” Gov. Spencer Cox tweeted.