Four Swimmers Injured in Dolphins Attacks Off Popular Japanese Beach
A man in his 60s suffered broken ribs and bites to the hand after a dolphin attacked him in shallow water off the coast of central Japan, officials said. The swimmer was one of four injured in similar incidents on Sunday along the shoreline at Suishohama beach in the town of Mihama, Fukui prefecture. In a separate attack soon after the first, another man in his 40s sustained bites to his arm. Two more people were injured by dolphins several hours later. Six dolphin attacks have been recorded in Fukui so far in 2023, local police said. Authorities erected signs warning swimmers against interacting with dolphins. “If you see them, don’t go into the water,” an official said, according to The Telegraph.