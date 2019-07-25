CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
CHARGED
Four Teenagers Charged After Homophobic Bus Attack in London
Read it at CNN
Four teenage boys have been charged with a hate crime after allegedly attacking a lesbian couple on a London bus in May, the London Metropolitan Police said on Thursday. The boys, who are between the ages of 15 and 17 and have not been publicly identified, have each been charged with several crimes, including an aggravated hate crime and theft. Police allege the teenagers made “lewd and homophobic comments” to Melania Geymonat and her American girlfriend, Chris, on a London night bus at around 2:30 a.m. on May 30. The teens allegedly demanded that the women kiss each other, and when they refused, they attacked them and punched them “several times.” Though the boys ran off the bus, the entire incident was caught on a surveillance camera.