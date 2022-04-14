Four Teens Allegedly Locked Classmate in Closet and Sprayed Him With Cleaner
BULLIES
Four Georgia students at Loganville High School have been charged for harassing a fellow student, a 15-year-old boy, by locking him in a closet and spraying him with cleaning supplies, police confirmed. CBS 46 reports the harassment, which allegedly happened on March 23 and March 31 at after-school functions, included “comments of a homophobic nature.” The identity of the oldest alleged assailant, Kelsey Juliana Hayes, was released since the student is 17 and being tried as an adult. Two of the other students are 14 and the fourth is 16. Their charges include felony counts of false imprisonment and misdemeanor counts of battery and reckless conduct. In a statement, school officials said: “Student safety is a top priority and school officials are investigating the incident and working with law enforcement officials to ensure the district’s code of conduct and legal charges are appropriately enforced.”