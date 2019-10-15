CHEAT SHEET
Four Texas Inmates Repeatedly Escaped to Get Booze, Cops Say
Four inmates who repeatedly escaped from a federal prison in Texas to fetch whiskey and cellphones have finally been caught in the act. Jefferson County sheriff's deputies received several reports that the four had been going to and from the Federal Prison Complex in Beaumont. Cops lay in wait for them Friday night, and spotted them leaving the prison grounds and cutting through a neighboring ranch. When they were arrested they were carrying whiskey and cellphones in bags, according to sheriff's office spokeswoman Crystal Holmes. According to NBC News, they were named as Julian Lemus, 34; Leo Martinez, 25; Silevstre Rico, 35; and Robert Young, 45. They're now being held in the LaSalle Correctional Facility on charges of escape.