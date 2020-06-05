CHEAT SHEET
    Four—Yes, Four—Texas Republican Party Officials Have Shared Racist George Floyd Posts, Says Report

    Jamie Ross

    Reporter

    Four Republican Party officials in Texas have shared racist Facebook posts about George Floyd and the nationwide protests sparked by his death in police custody, the Texas Tribune reports. The first two—the GOP chairs in Bexar and Nueces counties—reportedly shared a conspiracy theory that Floyd’s death was “staged” to undermine President Trump’s re-election. The third, the GOP chairman-elect in Harris County, Keith Nielsen, reportedly posted an image that showed a Martin Luther King Jr. quote on a background with a banana. The fourth, from Chairwoman of the Comal County GOP Sue Piner, reportedly shared an image of billionaire George Soros with the caption: “I pay white cops to murder black people. And then I pay black people to riot because race wars keep the sheep in line.” Despite some calls to resign from inside the party, all four currently remain in their posts.

