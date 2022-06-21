Brooks Koepka Will Join Saudi-Backed LIV Golf Series, Reports Say
ET TU?
As the LIV Golf Invitational Series continues to generate controversy, multiple reports say four-time major champion Brooks Koepka also intends to join the Saudi-backed series. Since Koepka, who is ranked as the world’s 19th best golfer, is reportedly participating in the LIV Tour, he will likely be banned from the PGA Tour, CNN notes. He is expected to compete in LIV’s first American event, set to take place in Portland, Oregon, starting June 30. At the U.S. Open just last week, Koepka complained to reporters about their coverage of the LIV Tour and the controversy it has generated, telling them, “I’m tired of these conversations.” Koepka is one of the highest profile golfers to abandon the PGA Tour for the LIV Tour, which promises hefty financial prizes.