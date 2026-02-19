Four-Time Super Bowl Champion Dies at 76
Mike Wagner, who won four Super Bowls with the Pittsburgh Steelers as a safety for the legendary “Steel Curtain” defense, has died at 76. He had been fighting pancreatic cancer after being diagnosed in 2020, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Steelers owner Art Rooney II announced Wagner’s passing on social media, writing, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Mike Wagner, a tremendous player and an integral part of some of the most successful teams in Pittsburgh Steelers history.” He continued, “Mike played a key role on our championship teams of the 1970s. As a member of four Super Bowl-winning teams, his toughness and consistency were paramount to our secondary. His contributions on the field were significant, but it was also his steady presence and team-first mentality that truly defined him.” An Illinois native, Wagner played 10 seasons in the NFL, all with head coach Chuck Noll’s Steelers team that won the Super Bowl in 1975, 1976, 1979, and 1980. He ranks sixth all-time on the team with 36 interceptions, including two in Super Bowl appearances.