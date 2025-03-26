National Security

Four U.S. Soldiers Reportedly Dead After Going Missing in Lithuania

MISSING IN ACTION

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte says that the soldiers, who had been missing since Tuesday, have died.

Jasmine Venet
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

A Eurocopter Tiger attack helicopter and a Puma infantry fighting vehicle of the Bundeswehr, the German armed forces, participate in the Quadriga military exercises involving German, French, Lithuanian and Dutch troops during a Distinguished Visitors' Day on May 29, 2024 near Pabrade, Lithuania.
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Jasmine Venet

Jasmine Venet

Breaking News Intern

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsTrump Seeks Revenge on MSNBC Legal Analyst in New Executive Order
William Vaillancourt
MediaTrump Blows Huge Hole in Adviser’s Excuse for War Plan Leak
William Vaillancourt
TrumplandJournalist Publishes Every Damning Text from War Plans Leak
Dan Ladden-Hall
TrumplandMembers of Signal War Group Chat Are Being Sued Over Bombshell Leak
Yasmeen Hamadeh
OpinionUsha Vance Accidentally Reveals Very Un-MAGA Item on Her Shelf
Nell Scovell