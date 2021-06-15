Four Women Shot Dead After Argument at Chicago Home
‘INTENSE TRAUMA’
Four women were killed after an argument turned into a horrific shooting on Chicago’s South Side Tuesday morning, the Associated Press reports. No details have been released on the victims, though police said they were all adults. The shooting, which occurred inside a home in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood, also left four people injured. Two of them, both males, were shot in the back of the head, though police couldn’t provide any specifics on their conditions. A 23-year-old man and another woman were treated for gunshot wounds and remain in critical condition. Police have not identified a suspect. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot spoke out Tuesday against the uptick in gun violence in the city, one that’s seen the murder count increase from 269 to 282 this year as of June 13. “We must acknowledge this for what it is—a tragedy that’s ripped apart families and inflicted intense trauma,” Lightfoot said.
Lightfoot also said the White House reached out Tuesday to offer support.