Four Women’s Deaths in Oregon Are Connected, Authorities Say
CHILLING
The deaths of four women in Oregon this year are linked, authorities said Monday. All of the women’s remains were discovered between February and May in and around the city of Portland, and investigators say there is “at least one person of interest that is linked to all four of the decedents.” The women have been named as Kristin Smith, 22, Charity Lynn Perry, 24, Bridget Leann Webster, 31, and Ashley Real, 22. “Based on the available information to investigators, there is not believed to be any active danger to the community at this time,” the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement. No information has yet been released about what links the cases and the cause and manner of the deaths remains “undetermined by the Oregon State Medical Examiner,” the statement added.