Fourteen States Record Highest-Ever Weekly COVID-19 Infection Rate, Says Report

Read it at Washington Post
As some U.S. states are tentatively reopening after their first waves of the novel coronavirus, others are only just at the start. Fourteen states recorded their highest-ever seven-day average of new virus cases at the start of June, according to The Washington Post. The badly hit states are Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Kentucky, New Mexico, North Carolina, Mississippi, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah—while Puerto Rico has also recorded its highest-ever weekly average. The virus now appears to be burning through rural areas, in contrast to the beginning of the U.S. outbreak, which saw cities hit hardest. As of Tuesday, the U.S. has reported over 1,960,000 cases of the coronavirus and more than 111,000 people have died.