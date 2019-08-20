CHEAT SHEET
RED PILL OR BLUE PILL?
Fourth ‘Matrix’ Film to Start Production in Early 2020: Report
The fourth film set in the futuristic world of The Matrix will start production in early 2020, Variety reports. Actors Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will reprise their iconic roles in the original film—Neo and Trinity, respectively. Lana Wachowski is slated to direct the film, and write the screenplay along with Aleksander Hemon and David Mitchell. Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures will reportedly produce and distribute the film. “We could not be more excited to be re-entering the Matrix with Lana,” Warner Bros. Picture Group chairman Toby Emmerich said in a Tuesday announcement. “Lana is a true visionary—a singular and original creative filmmaker—and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in The Matrix universe.”