Fourth of July Parties Nationwide Violated Social Distancing Rules
Several Fourth of July celebrations across the country violated states’ social distancing mandates. The events came against a backdrop of a massive surge in new coronavirus cases as the United States. A Colorado race track, Bandimere Speedway, failed to limit the size of the crowd in attendance or enforce mask-wearing at its jet car nationals event according to staff. The Jefferson County Health Department announced that it would pursue legal action against the race track in a press release Sunday. Large parties at a lake in Cassopolis, Michigan and on Fire Island, New York both saw big crowds gather without masks or social distancing. The Michigan lake party, an annual event, had hundreds of people packed onto a shallow sandbar and gained attention on social media from former NBA player Rex Chapman and comedian Sarah Silverman. An organizer said participants were told to stay away from the event if they were experiencing symptoms.