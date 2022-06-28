Fourth Person Dies in Shocking Missouri Amtrak Derailment

CHEAT SHEETTOP 10 RIGHT NOW1Fourth Person Dies in Shocking Missouri Amtrak DerailmentMORE TRAGEDYAlice TecotzkyBreaking News InternPublished Jun. 28, 2022 1:48PM ET Dax McDonald/ReutersThe death toll in Monday’s deadly Amtrak crash has risen to four, the National Transportation Safety Board announced. On Monday, an Amtrak train collided with a dump truck in rural Missouri, derailing eight passenger cars. Of the approximately 287 people onboard, around 150 were transported from the scene to nearby hospitals. As of Monday, three people had died in the crash, two of whom were on the train and one of whom was in the dump truck. The fourth victim was a train passenger.