Fourth Wrestler Says Rep. Jim Jordan Was Aware of Sexual-Abuse Claims

A fourth wrestler from Ohio State University is claiming that Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) knew about sexual-abuse allegations against a wrestling team doctor when he was assistant coach, NBC News reports. Shawn Dailey claims he was groped six times by Dr. Richard Strauss in the mid-1990s. He said he was “too embarrassed” to report any abuse directly to Jordan but claimed that the congressman “took part in conversations” where Strauss’ alleged abuse came up. He also corroborated the claims of another wrestler, Dunyasha Yetts, who says he came to Jordan after Strauss attempted to pull his pants down while treating him for a thumb injury. “It was very common knowledge in the locker room that if you went to Dr. Strauss for anything, you would have to pull your pants down,” he said. Dailey claims he is “a close friend” of Jordan’s, and said hearing his repeated denials of knowing about the abuse was “hurtful.” The first wrestler to come forward with abuse claims, Mike DiSabato, allegedly sent Jordan’s office “threatening” emails that the Capitol Police are reviewing.
