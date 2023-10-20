Fox Analyst Praises Biden: Israel Speech Maybe ‘Best’ He’s Given
‘HE WAS STRONG’
Unlike his colleague Sean Hannity, who panned President Joe Biden’s Oval Office address Thursday on Israel and Ukraine as “clichéd” and “disjointed,” Fox News chief political analyst Brit Hume said it “may be remembered as one of the best, if not the best, speeches of his presidency.” In stressing the importance of each war effort to U.S. national security interests, Biden “was firm, he was unequivocal, he was strong—as he has been particularly in recent days before he went to Israel and while he was over there,” Hume said. The Fox analyst commended Biden for linking his proposed aid to Israel with Ukraine’s, as the latter is “in jeopardy. ”Hume also said the president outlined the “best reason” for continued Ukraine aid, which to him was: “What would the rest of the world and its evildoers think if we pulled out of there?”