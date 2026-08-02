Fox Anchor, 32, Dozes Off Mid-Broadcast

Memphis Fox News anchor Dominique Dillon was caught out by a viewer napping at her desk on Wednesday. Dillon, who recently returned from maternity leave and has another small child at home, can be seen in a clip shared on Instagram holding her face in her hands, with her eyes closed. She is on a split screen during a live cross with a field reporter, who appears to be waiting for a response from Dillon. The split screen continues for a moment while Dillon’s eyes stay closed, then the shot goes to footage, giving Dillion and the field reporter a reprieve. The Good Morning Memphis anchor later shared her own post on Facebook with the caption: “‘Every morning, you have two choices: continue to sleep with your dreams or wake up and chase them.’ — Arnold Schwarzenegger. Wise words from my former Governor. Good morning!" Dillon and her co-host Ernie Freeman both made light of the incident, posting a selfie of Freeman with Dillion in the background pretending to nap. Viewers were largely on Dillon’s side, commenting on her posts that since she was a new mom, she deserved some grace.

People.com