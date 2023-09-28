Fox Anchor Claims George W. Bush's Dog ‘Never’ Bit Anyone (It Did)
GOT HIM
While discussing the latest incident of President Joe Biden’s dog, Commander, biting a Secret Service agent, Fox News anchor John Roberts confidently declared that President George W. Bush’s dog, Barney, “never” bit anyone. “I can tell you for a fact, having been [at the White House] for six years, Barney never bit one person—never,” Roberts, the former chief White House correspondent for CBS News, told colleague Peter Doocy on America Reports. Unfortunately for Roberts, that’s not the case. There’s even a video of one such biting incident, as flagged by liberal watchdog group Media Matters, in which Bush’s Scottish Terrier bites the finger of then-Reuters reporter Jon Decker in November 2008. “He totally got me,” Decker can be heard saying, in what wasn’t the sole instance of the dog doing such a thing. Barney also bit the wrist of Boston Celtics public relations director Heather Walker during the NBA team’s championship visit to the White House that September.