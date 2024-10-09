The hosts of Fox & Friends turned their faux outrage on Vice President Kamala Harris for continuing to campaign for president as Hurricane Milton prepares to hit Florida.

They were incensed that Harris would appear on “light-hearted” shows such as The Howard Stern Show, The View and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert—where the two discussed foreign policy over beers—with the clean-up from Hurricane Helene continuing and as Hurricane Milton approaches Florida.

“Even though you tape in the afternoon and it’s in New York, it’s not in Florida, the whole country is watching and this is what they saw,” co-host Brian Kilmeade said on Wednesday’s show before cutting to a clip of Colbert giving Harris a Miller High Life.

“We asked ahead of time—because I can’t just be giving a drink to the vice president of the United States without asking—you asked for Miller High Life,” Colbert said while Harris laughed. She admitted the last time she had a beer was at a baseball game with her husband Doug Emhoff.

The Fox & Friends hosts looked somber as the clip ended.

“Now she wants to be a leader until it’s time for us to have leadership,” co-host Lawrence Jones said, adding that going on late-night shows in the middle of a crisis “just doesn’t look good.”

Ainsley Earhardt agreed that if a mudslide took out your house and trapped your husband in a drainpipe, and then you saw the person running for president drinking beer on a late-night show, “It makes it look like you don’t care what is happening in North Carolina.”

Throughout the campaign, both Donald Trump and Harris have “microtargeted” key voting blocs by appearing on nontraditional podcasts and TV shows. During Harris’ interviews, Trump showed his concern for the hurricane victims in North Carolina and Florida by posting unhinged rants on Truth Social and sharing articles about his golf courses.

Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy acknowledged the underlying point of Colbert’s Miller High Life bit, which poked fun at the whole concept of the “beer question.” For the past 25 years, pollsters have asked potential voters, “Which candidate would you like to have a beer with?” as an arguably superficial way to gauge likeability and predict which candidate will win.

But Doocy was skeptical that Harris really drinks beer and wondered if her staff just chose Miller High Life because it’s from the swing state of Wisconsin.

“I don’t know anybody who orders that,” he said. “Nobody orders Miller High Life! Just saying. Just saying.”