Even ‘Fox & Friends’ Is Worried About Trump’s Tulsa Rally

Kayleigh McEnany desperately tried to downplay concerns over President Donald Trump’s upcoming campaign rally in Tulsa at her White House press briefing on Wednesday. She likely had no idea she would face a similar grilling Thursday morning on Fox & Friends.

“Kayleigh, you know, there have been a lot of people who have said, ‘Look, it’s too early at this point because of social distancing to put so many people into a jam-packed arena,’” Steve Doocy said midway through her appearance. He also cited Dr. Anthony Fauci’s comments to The Daily Beast that he would not attend such a rally because he is in a “high risk category.”

As Doocy put it, “Some are suggesting that the president is not taking the COVID pandemic seriously, he’s just more interested in getting back on the road and getting his base energized.”

“The president has taken COVID seriously,” McEnany assured him. “It was, after all, the president who put in place travel restrictions, acted early when the Democrats were calling that move ‘xenophobic,’ but with regard to the rally in particular, Oklahoma is entering phase 3. This is permitted under those guidelines.”

Careful not to attack Fox directly, McEnany then pivoted to the same attack on “the media” that she leveled at her briefing, saying, “we’ve seen some in the media praise the protesters, make no mention of the fact that they’re not socially distanced or wearing masks in some cases, but then target the Trump rally or target a church when a church wants to reopen appropriately socially distanced.”

“Kayleigh, I understand that, but this is going to be the first time an indoor stadium has been pretty much packed to the rafters,” Doocy replied. “You don’t see the NBA, you don’t see any professional sports teams out and about at this point. I mean, this is a step we have not yet seen during this coronavirus pandemic.”

When McEnany repeated that “this is permitted under phase 3,” Doocy interrupted her again. “I understand it is but nobody else has done it before,” he said. “Are you worried about that?”

McEnany expressed no worry, instead saying that the Trump campaign is “leading” on the reopening of America and noted that masks will be handed out—though not required for attendees. “We believe that this is a safe opportunity to congregate and to really celebrate the great things that President Trump does each and every day in this administration.”

Then Brian Kilmeade tried flattery. “Being that demand is so high, has there been talk about moving this maybe to a stadium, outdoors?”

McEnany deferred to the Trump campaign on that one, only saying, “Right now it’s indoors in that new arena.”