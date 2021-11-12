‘Fox & Friends’ Deceptively Edits Biden to Tar Him as Racist
CHOPPED IT UP
Fox & Friends on Friday morning took part in some heavy-handed editing of Joe Biden's Veteran’s Day speech to seemingly jump aboard the latest invented right-wing controversy painting the president as having made a racist gaffe while discussing baseball legend Satchel Paige.
“I have adopted the attitude of the great Negro at the time pitcher... his name was Satchel Paige,” Biden said in the footage presented by Fox News before co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy claimed that “Biden’s choice of words” had landed him “in hot water.”
Of course, the Fox News edit of Biden’s remarks (clearly visible when the president’s hand disappears in a jump cut) removed key context showing he stumbled over explaining that Paige was a pitcher in the Negro Leagues before joining Major League Baseball. As The Washington Post reported, the Fox & Friends edit was just one of many instances (including several others on Fox News’ air) in which right-wing media figures ran with the deceptive cuts to Biden’s speech.
Following publication, a Fox News spokesperson told The Daily Beast that the clip in question "was shortened due to time constraints." "The clip aired in full during the 5AM/ET and 8AM/ET hours of FOX & Friends this morning," the spokesperson added.