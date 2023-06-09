‘Fox & Friends’ Fractures Over Trump Classified Docs Indictment
‘I BELIEVE IT!’
Fox & Friends appeared on the verge of becoming Fox & Ex-Friends on Friday morning when co-hosts Brian Kilmeade and Steve Doocy seemed to have the exact opposite readings of the latest Trump indictment. The situation unfolded as Doocy patiently explained to Kilmeade and co-host Ainsley Earhardt that, based on reports about what Team Trump did with certain boxes during the feds’ investigation of the Trump residence, “it looks like they were trying to keep the secrets from the government.” A visibly frustrated Kilmeade interrupted to echo an unfounded allegation first boosted by Trump: “That’s according to all the leaks of Jack Smith’s investigation!” When Doocy replied, “And we don’t know where the leaks came from, Brian, but it’s a significant charge,” Kilmeade grew more frustrated. “Why do we believe it?” he asked. “I believe it,” Doocy replied. “Well, we don’t know where they came from and you don’t know if any of it’s true,” Kilmeade shot back. We also know there was a flood in the pool room, and they had to move the boxes.” According to Mediaite, following that exchange, the usual Fox programming continued with Kilmeade tossing to a “particularly unhinged” clip with fellow Trump booster Mark Levin’s take on the situation.