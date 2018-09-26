‘Fox & Friends’ Host Brian Kilmeade Blows Gasket Talking About Kavanaugh Allegations

Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade lost his temper Wednesday morning when discussing the sexual-assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Speaking over his two co-hosts, Kilmeade seemed to suggest people shouldn’t face consequences for actions carried out when they’re in high school or college. Speaking very loudly, Kilmeade said: “I was at back to school night last night for my 10th and 12th graders and little did I know, I was just trying to see if they’ve blown any shot of any success in life at 10th and 12th grade. Because that’s what I’m getting from this whole process. When in doubt, go back to high school and college, even if you’re in your fifties.” His co-hosts tried to interrupt to remind him of the seriousness of the allegations against Kavanaugh, but Kilmeade went on. “They’re serious but they’re unproven, and for people to go in life and say let’s go back to high school to stop you from moving forward. I heard of your transcript mattering in ninth grade for college, but I didn’t know your ninth and 10th grade actions could really reflect on what goes on in Supreme Court.”
