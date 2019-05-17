‘Fox & Friends’ Host Brian Kilmeade: Border Crisis Is ‘Almost Like’ 9/11

Remember when terrorists attacked the World Trade Center and Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001, killing 3,000 people and sending the U.S. down a path of never-ending war? Or when the financial markets melted down in 2008, causing the Great Recession with millions of jobs lost?

According to Fox News host Brian Kilmeade the influx of asylum-seeking migrants arriving at America’s southern border is akin to both.

During Friday’s broadcast of President Trump’s favorite morning show Fox & Friends, the curvy-couch crew discussed the president’s recently unveiled immigration plan. After co-hosts Ainsley Earhardt and Steve Doocy seemed to acknowledge the president’s proposal likely won’t go very far, Kilmeade pivoted to the situation at the border.

“But you know what I want and I think we all want?” Kilmeade declared. “There is a five-alarm fire out on our southern border right now and the men and women every day need some help. And this plan—this plan is not going to help.”

Doocy jumped in, claiming this was why Trump “essentially rolled this out,” adding that the president is saying he wants immigration reform and the only way to achieve it is “to elect more Republicans.”

This prompted Kilmeade to take aim at Democrats, scolding the party’s leaders for calling the situation at the border a “manufactured crisis” before likening it to the worst terror attack in the nation’s history.

“But there's an opportunity because there are times when Democrats and Republicans come together,” he exclaimed. “When the market fell apart in 2008 and after 9/11, this is almost like that at the border.”

Kilmeade added: “We have never seen these numbers before and the men and women who have to round up these illegals who want to become part of our country are saying please help us.”

This is far from the first time that the conservative cable news host has fear-mongered on immigration. He’s repeatedly warned about non-English speaking kids “flooding” American school systems and floated putting missiles on drones to stop “people storming the border.”