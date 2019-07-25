‘Fox & Friends’ Host Brian Kilmeade: Obstruction Part of Mueller Report Just ’Trump Being Trump’

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller told Congress on Wednesday that President Trump could be prosecuted for obstruction of justice after he leaves office. Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade on Thursday brushed off such alleged criminality as nothing more than “Trump being Trump.”

At the top of Thursday’s broadcast of the president’s favorite morning show, the Friends crew immediately spun the lengthy Wednesday House hearing as a complete victory for the president. At the same time, the hosts noted that prominent Democrats felt the former FBI director made the case for impeaching Trump for obstructing justice.

“Were they watching something else?” Ainsley Earhardt wondered aloud.

“I think you can sum up the obstruction part of the Mueller report—Trump being Trump,” Kilmeade said after they aired a clip of 2020 candidates saying Trump was not exonerated by the report.

The pro-Trump Fox News host went on to summarize what he felt was the president’s mindset.

“Picture this, you are wrongly accused and you know you didn’t collude with Russia as was revealed in the first part [of the report],” he declared. “And then you have 19 lawyers, all of which are on the record hating you and very talented and loaded for bear, and you have an entire—Robert Mueller, with an endless budget, open wallet to investigate you.”

Kilmeade continued: “Even if you did not rob the bank if they are going to investigate you for robbing the bank you got to wonder: ‘Why did they question everyone around me for something I didn’t do?’ What does Trump do? He fights every step of the way and the biggest reporter, the biggest anchor, the smallest outlet, if you say something wrong he will call you out and that’s what this is!”

Doocy and Earhardt agreed with Kilmeade, of course, adding that it wasn’t Mueller’s job to say he “could not” exonerate the president, and that “they could not find something to charge the president with.”

During the lengthy House hearing, the former special counsel testified that the president could be indicted after he leaves office and that he believes Trump’s written answers for the report may have been “generally” untrue.