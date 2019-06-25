Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade on Tuesday downplayed concerns about the squalid and appalling conditions within border immigration detention centers, saying that migrant children were “never going to have a Hyatt at the border.”

Amid reports that hundreds of immigrant children were recently removed from an overcrowded and filthy Texas border facility in which they’d been detained without soap, toothpaste or clean clothes, the Fox News morning show welcomed on acting ICE Director Mark Morgan to discuss the growing humanitarian crisis—a crisis Kilmeade has likened to the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Noting that “one of the concerns” is over the conditions migrant children are being detained in, co-host Jedediah Bila asked Morgan how accurate the reports were about how unsanitary the detention centers are.

“So they’re absolutely some truth to that and that’s why we’ve been asking Congress for a very long time to pass this supplement,” Morgan replied. “Again, the border patrol stations, they were designed for adults to—only for a few hours and be removed.”

After Morgan claimed the Trump administration doesn’t want children to suffer through these conditions either—before once again saying it was up to Congress—Kilmeade then rallied to his guest’s defense.

“Mark, you’re never going to have a Hyatt at the border,” the pro-Trump host declared. “It’s never going to be great, that’s never what the intention [was].”

The ICE chief agreed, adding that a detention center is more “like a police station.”

“I mean people know what a police station looks like,” Morgan continued. “Like you said, it's not the Hyatt but specifically with kids, we do want kids out of those facilities. Kids should not be in those facilities, but again this comes down to funding.”