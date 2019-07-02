‘Fox & Friends’ Host: Overcrowded Detention Camps Just Like House Party With Too Many People

Reacting to reports that detained migrants are being held in cells with no running water, Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade on Tuesday likened the overcrowded border detention camps to house parties with too many guests.

After a delegation of Democratic lawmakers said Monday that they witnessed atrocious conditions at the facilities and guards were telling migrants locked in cramped cells to drink toilet water, the Fox & Friends crew noted that Customs and Border Patrol was “pushing back hard,” claiming those accounts weren’t accurate.

Kilmeade, meanwhile, launched into a rant in which he vociferously defended CBP’s handling of the growing crisis.

“Picture yourself, you have a house, family of five,” Kilmeade said. “You have a party, you have 30 people over. Maybe you have a big party and you have 100 people over and you have two-and-a-half baths.”

He kept on going.

“In the beginning, it would be OK with 30,” the pro-Trump Fox News star declared. “Then after 100 people, it would be a little bit taxed, maybe you got to get an outdoor facility. Can you picture 5,000?”

Kilmeade went on for a bit longer, justifying the conditions asylum-seeking migrants have endured by saying it isn’t Border Patrol’s idea to “have a wide-open border” or “bad asylum rules.”

Guest co-host Griff Jenkins agreed with his colleague, adding that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) “comparison to the concentration camp, her previous criticism, isn’t fair because all the people that are in our custody came on their own accord.”

Following the segment, Ocasio-Cortez fired back on Twitter, taking direct aim at Kilmeade’s comparison, asking him when he last went to a party where he “drank out of a toilet” or was “locked in a cage under armed guard.”