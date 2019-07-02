YEAH *JUST* LIKE THAT

‘Fox & Friends’ Host: Overcrowded Detention Camps Just Like House Party With Too Many People

The president’s favorite morning show can’t seem to understand the camps without comparing them to hotels or house parties.

Justin Baragona

Reacting to reports that detained migrants are being held in cells with no running water, Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade on Tuesday likened the overcrowded border detention camps to house parties with too many guests.

After a delegation of Democratic lawmakers said Monday that they witnessed atrocious conditions at the facilities and guards were telling migrants locked in cramped cells to drink toilet water, the Fox & Friends crew noted that Customs and Border Patrol was “pushing back hard,” claiming those accounts weren’t accurate.

Kilmeade, meanwhile, launched into a rant in which he vociferously defended CBP’s handling of the growing crisis.

“Picture yourself, you have a house, family of five,” Kilmeade said. “You have a party, you have 30 people over. Maybe you have a big party and you have 100 people over and you have two-and-a-half baths.”

    He kept on going.

    “In the beginning, it would be OK with 30,” the pro-Trump Fox News star declared. “Then after 100 people, it would be a little bit taxed, maybe you got to get an outdoor facility. Can you picture 5,000?”

    Kilmeade went on for a bit longer, justifying the conditions asylum-seeking migrants have endured by saying it isn’t Border Patrol’s idea to “have a wide-open border” or “bad asylum rules.”

    Guest co-host Griff Jenkins agreed with his colleague, adding that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) “comparison to the concentration camp, her previous criticism, isn’t fair because all the people that are in our custody came on their own accord.”

    Following the segment, Ocasio-Cortez fired back on Twitter, taking direct aim at Kilmeade’s comparison, asking him when he last went to a party where he “drank out of a toilet” or was “locked in a cage under armed guard.”

