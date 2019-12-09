Kellyanne Conway spent nearly 10 minutes ranting and raving Monday morning on Fox & Friends, receiving mostly agreeable nods and words of encouragement from the three hosts.

When the White House counselor called out Democrats for preparing their impeachment strategy over the weekend, Steve Doocy replied, “Well, they were rehearsing because it’s a TV show and ultimately what they want to do is impeach the president.”

“They want to impeach from day one,” Ainsley Earhardt said later. “And they say ‘collusion,’ ‘racism,’ now they’re saying this phone call with the Ukrainian president.” Conway couldn’t help but thank her for “making my point.”

The only question that could be even be considered tough came near the end of the segment when Brian Kilmeade asked her, “Is Rudy Giuliani representing the president in the Ukraine? And is the president going to use that material to bolster his case? Or is he acting on his own?”

Kilmeade pointed out that even conservative Congressman Matt Gaetz called the president’s personal lawyer’s trip this past week to Ukraine “weird.” President Trump later indicated that Giuliani would be reporting his findings to Congress, adding, “I hear he found plenty.”

“Well, Rudy is one of the president’s personal attorneys,” Conway answered. “And I think that was particularly true during the Mueller investigation, since that was an executive branch, Department of Justice investigation.”

After giving Giuliani credit for “getting the upper hand” on Special Counsel Robert Mueller, she admitted, “I don’t know what Rudy’s doing in Ukraine, I know what I read, but I also know that I have no idea what he’s going to produce. So that’s a hypothetical I cannot address at this moment.”

In other words, Conway would not confirm that Giuliani is in Ukraine on behalf of the president, but suggested that if he “produces” information that could help Trump then maybe he was after all.

As Doocy tried to move her onto the next topic, Conway added, “If he’s rooting out corruption, great, because this was always about corruption.” There were no follow-up questions.