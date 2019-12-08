Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz Calls Rudy Giuliani’s Trip to Ukraine ‘Weird’

Read it at ABC This Week
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) said on ABC This Week that he thinks Rudy Giuliani’s trip to Ukraine in the middle of impeachment hearings was “weird.” Host George Stephanopoulos then read a quote from Trump donor Dan Eberhart in which he likened Giuliani to a “murder suspect returning to the crime scene to live-stream themselves moon-dancing. It’s brazen on a galactic level.” Gaetz said he would give Giuliani the “benefit of the doubt” and added that he is grateful that President Trump’s personal lawyer supposedly wants to come to Congress to explain his role.