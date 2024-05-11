Will a #MeToo Scandal Rock the Cannes Film Festival?

Cannes Film Festival organizers are reportedly bracing for a major #MeToo scandal to disrupt the star-studded event. The New York Post reports that sexual misconduct allegations against a dozen filmmakers and actors are expected to drop during the festival, prompting organizers to hire spin doctors for damage control. “We’re extremely attentive to what is happening today, and we’re following the situation closely,” Iris Knobloch, president of the festival, told Paris Match. “If the case of a person being implicated should arise, we will take care to make the right decision on a case-by-case basis, in consultation with the board and all the involved parties. But we would also consider the work to see what is best for it. It is the real star.” French actress Judith Godrèche, who filed rape complaints against two directors earlier this year, is screening her film Moi Aussi, (#MeToo) at Cannes.
