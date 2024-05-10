Lauren Sánchez ‘Overflowing With Pride’ at Son Nikko’s Graduation
BIG DAY
Lauren Sánchez marked her oldest child’s graduation from college Thursday with a heartfelt Instagram tribute. “Really emotional day for me. My firstborn graduated from college today!” Sánchez wrote in the post, which featured three images of her son, Nikko, as a boy. “My heart is overflowing with pride for this incredible young man,” she added. “It seems like yesterday your dad and I were carrying you in our arms.” One of the photographs shared by Jeff Bezos’ fiancée included one of her carrying Nikko, while another showed Nikko with his father—and Sánchez’s ex—Tony Gonzalez, the former NFL tight end. “I just want you to know how immensely proud I am of you for achieving this milestone,” Sánchez wrote. “This is just the beginning, Nikko, and I hope you continue chasing your dreams with relentless originality. I love you so much.” After having Nikko, now 23, with Gonzalez, Sánchez had two more children—Evan, 17, and Ella, 16—with her Hollywood executive ex-husband, Patrick Whitesell.