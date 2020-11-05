‘Fox & Friends’ Host Urges Trump to Abandon Twitter and Take His Followers With Him
FAREWELL HATERS AND LOSERS
Imagine what kind of place Twitter would be if President Donald Trump and all of his most furious followers just up and left. It would still be a very terrible place, obviously, but maybe a bit less so. Well, Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade has come up with the bright idea that Trump should quit his favorite social-media platform—not to spare the president the embarrassment of his tweets, but to punish the company. Addressing Trump, Kilmeade said: “Why do you patronize a big-tech company like this when they continue to show a lack of respect for you? The president should start. If the president takes his followers and goes somewhere else, that will be a tweetstorm.” Twitter restricted access to several Trump tweets this week as he tried to mislead people about the election results.