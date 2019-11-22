UNHINGED
‘Fox & Friends’ Host Scrambles When Trump Boosts Insane Conspiracy Theory: ‘Are You Sure?’
During a freewheeling, hour-long phone interview with Fox & Friends, President Donald Trump promoted the long-debunked conspiracy that cyber company CrowdStrike helped the DNC fabricate Rusian hacking during the 2016 election, prompting host Steve Doocy to attempt to scramble to get the president to walk it back.
“They have the server from the DNC, Democratic National Committee,” an unhinged Trump yelled. “The FBI went in and they told them, ‘Get out of here! We’re not giving it to you.’ They gave the server to CrowdStrike or whatever it is called, which is a company owned by a very wealthy Ukrainian. And I still want to see that server. You know, the FBI has never gotten that server. That’s a big part of this whole thing. Why did they give it to a Ukrainian company?” (CrowdStrike is not owned by a Ukrainian.)
“Are you sure they did that? Are you sure they gave it to Ukraine?” Doocy asked, causing Trump to reply: “That is what the word is.”