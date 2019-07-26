‘Fox & Friends’ Hosts Laugh as Brian Kilmeade Says Trump Has ‘Policy of Underreacting’

Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade caused his fellow co-hosts to bust out laughing on Friday morning when he claimed that President Trump has a “policy of underreacting” when it comes to foreign policy.

At the top of Friday’s broadcast of Trump’s favorite morning show, the Fox & Friends crew quickly discussed the recent missile tests by North Korea, which come on the heels of the dictatorship sharing photos of Kim Jong Un inspecting what appears to be a large submarine. North Korea has called the tests a “solemn warning” to South Korean “warmongers.”

With the reclusive nation vowing to hold more missile tests as the United States attempts to hold more talks over denuclearization, Kilmeade wondered why America was the only country with “skin in the game,” calling on other nations to ramp up pressure.

Co-host Steve Doocy, meanwhile, tried to place a positive spin on the latest news. “This was more pressure stuff we have seen from both sides in the past,” he stated. “What’s interesting about this time is there is no belligerent to talk from North Korea towards the United States as we have seen repeatedly.”

Kilmeade, apparently forgetting about Trump’s infamous “fire and fury” rant against North Korea or his recent assertion that he could wipe out Afghanistan in a week, praised the president’s supposedly understated way of handing diplomacy.

“The president has this policy of underreacting,” he said, immediately eliciting laughs and smiles from Doocy and co-host Ainsley Earhardt.

“That’s news,” Doocy deadpanned as Earhardt giggled.

“I know,” Kilmeade reacted with a laugh, realizing how he had just described the famously thin-skinned commander-in-chief.

“Some things he overreacts and some things he underreacts,” the pro-Trump host concluded as his colleagues chuckled.